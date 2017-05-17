Housewife Nurfauzilah Ariffin was condemned to 3 months jail by a Magistrate’s Court in Batu Gajah, May 15, 2017 on a assign of creation fake statements. — Bernama picBATU GAJAH, May 15 — A housewife was condemned to 3 months seizure by a Magistrate’s Court here currently for creation a fake report.

Nurfauzilah Ariffin, 39, who was also a partial time online merchant pleaded guilty to committing a corruption during a buliding of a Perak Tengah military domicile (IPD) during 7.30pm on May 3.

Magistrate Mohd Fitri Sadaruddin systematic her judgment to run from her detain on May 9.

According to a contribution of a case, a mom of 6 sent a voicemail for assistance by WhatsApp and a created summary in Indonesian by her Messenger Facebook comment to her husband, observant she was being cramped by someone.

Her summary stirred her father to board a military news during a same IPD a following day.

But investigations revealed, a lady had left to Shah Alam, Selangor and performed a pursuit during a nursery.

She done adult a story to ‘hide temporarily’ from some unsettled debts.

When a box became viral in Facebook, she was arrested during a hothouse formed on a open spill on May 9.

The assign underneath Section 182 of a Penal Code carries a limit 6 months seizure and a excellent of adult to RM2,000, or both, on conviction.

Deputy open prosecutor Nurul Qistini Qamarul Abrar seemed for a charge while Nurfauzilah was represented by warn Hennie Soraya Hanafi from a National Legal Aid Foundation. — Bernama

Comments

comments