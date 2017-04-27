Besides Mohd Amirul Ahmad Rahim, 30 some-more Malaysians have been killed while fighting for IS in Syria and Iraq given 2013, with 7 of them failing as self-murder bombers, a news said. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 22 ― Two toddlers, aged 3 and one, are staying in strife-torn Syria after their Islamic State (IS) jihadist father left a will for them to lift on his quarrel before he blew himself adult as a self-murder bomber, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported today.

The dual toddlers are a children of Mohd Amirul Ahmad Rahim, who wrote a minute to his mother decreeing that both of them ― a younger one was nonetheless to innate afterwards ― to sojourn in Syria to “carry on his fight” with IS, according to a wife’s father.

“Amirul wrote a will before he died, observant that he wanted his sons to sojourn in Syria to lift on his quarrel [for IS],” a father-in-law, who did not wish to be named, was quoted saying.

The businessman told CNA that his daughter ― Amirul’s mother ― also common a same faith on staying in Syria to quarrel for IS.

“This is Amirul’s faith and his cause, fighting for IS. There is zero we can do about it,” he was reported saying.

“I trust Amirul’s ask for his sons to sojourn in Syria is one of a reasons because my daughter has selected to sojourn there.”

The news pronounced that among 57 Malaysians now in Syria, 17 of them are children.

The grandfather however pronounced that a dual boys were not sent to IS’ schools where children are lerned turn jihadist fighters.

Besides Amirul, 30 some-more Malaysians have been killed while fighting for IS in Syria and Iraq given 2013, with 7 of them failing as self-murder bombers, a news pronounced quoting a police.

“My daughter pronounced many of a Malaysians who are now in Syria are women as many of their husbands have died in several battles,” pronounced a businessman.

According to him, she had graduated as a medical lab technician, and had undergone training to be an anaesthetist during a sanatorium in Raqqa, Syria.

He pronounced she has given changed to a beside city called Mayadin where things are “fine and calm”. Last year, her daughter remarried, to another IS member from Egypt.

“He does a accounts for IS. He is not a fighter,” he said, referring to a Egyptian.

Earlier this month, a military suggested that a 57 Malaysian IS members there have been perplexing to lapse home due to several pressures such as mercantile difficulties.

Despite that, a businessman pronounced he had supposed a fact that his daughter might not be entrance home during all.

“I trust she won’t be entrance home. She told me she is happy vital in Syria … we always urge for a best for her and her children. we accept a realities with an open heart,” he was quoted saying.

