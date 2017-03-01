How is Zakir Naik a threat? Perlis Mufti asks

Zakir has been reported by several Indian newspapers to be on a run to equivocate charge in India for terrorism. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 1 — Perlis Mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin questioned now how Dr Zakir Naik was a hazard to Malaysia after a organisation of activists sued a supervision to get a Indian reverend deported.

“It’s not surprising if they were from non-Muslim groups or kafirs (non-believers) who dislike preachers. However, what’s surprising is if there are those professing themselves to be Muslims, though seeking that a Muslim reverend who is famous for his oration be caught?

“What explanation is there that he threatened? Is it since there were Hindus who converted to Islam (after attending Dr Zakir’s talks), that done them so sensitive? Or are there other reasons?” Mohd Asri, popularly famous as Dr Maza, wrote on his Facebook page today.

A organisation of 19 tellurian rights activists filed a polite fit opposite a Malaysian supervision progressing today, accusing it of unwell to strengthen a nation from Dr Zakir. Muslims among a 19 plaintiffs enclosed lawyers Siti Kasim and Asiah Abd Jalil, and one Mujahidin Zulkifli.

The suit, among others, sought a supervision stipulation that Dr Zakir was a hazard to inhabitant security, called for a anathema to forestall him from entering a country, and for him to be arrested and deported immediately.

Although a focus called for an sequence for Dr Zakir to be arrested and deported, a organisation did not yield any explanation that a Indian inhabitant was now staying in Malaysia, save for his new open appearances such as in Shah Alam and Perlis.

Although a refugee in India, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed had formerly pronounced that a argumentative Islamic reverend was giveaway to transport in Malaysia since he was not on any confidence watch list here.

