The H2O stop will be from 9pm on Feb 28 to 5am on a following day. — record pictureKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Water supply to 4 areas in Hulu Langat will be interrupted for 8 hours on Feb 28-29 to promote siren relocation works along Jalan Perindustrian Balakong, Hulu Langat.

Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas), in a matter today, pronounced a influenced areas are Balakong Jaya, Taman Puncak Utama Balakong, Perusahaan Balakong Jaya and Perusahaan Taman Balakong Jaya.

The stop will be from 9pm on Feb 28 to 5am on a following day, it said.

“Every bid will be undertaken to assist a works. Consumers are suggested to store sufficient H2O before a works start on Feb 28.

Consumers are suggested to go to www.syabas.com.my, “mySyabas” smartphone focus or follow “Air Selangor” Facebook or “air_selangor” Twitter for latest sum on a siren works. — Bernama

Comments

comments