Pong is creation waves by her tasty homemade Nyonya curry paste. — Malay Mail picIPOH, Jan 17 — Double amputee Jenny Pong is vital explanation of how positivity and stability can overcome indomitable odds.

Struck by personal tragedy in her teens, a 51-year-old is creation waves here by her tasty homemade Nyonya curry paste, with a assistance of Soroptimist International Ipoh.

After it valid to be a strike here, Pong is formulation to enhance her business by rising dual additional products for a Ipoh marketplace — sambal belacan and ginger dipping sauce.

Driven by a adore for cooking given she was a small girl, she hopes a new products would be a stepping mill to boosting her business.

“I chose these products given we don’t see many such equipment here. we wish some-more business will buy them for their Chinese New Year dishes,” she pronounced when phenomenon her new products yesterday.

“I wish a business to buy my products given they like a taste, not given of my condition. Keeping them happy and confident is what matters most.”

Pong, whose relatives have upheld away, lives with her brothers in her childhood home in Jalan Raja Musa Aziz. She is a fifth of 7 siblings.

When she was 18, Pong had approaching a opposite outcome for her future. She was a tyre bureau workman who had only got married and was awaiting twins.

However, a babies were stillborn during 7 months of pregnancy.

Days later, as she was regulating a lavatory in a center of a night, she mislaid prodigy in her limbs.

Unable to pierce or speak, she slipped into a coma for dual years. During this period, her father left her and she has not seen him since.

Pong woke adult during a age of 21 and gradually regained a use of her top body. However, she was told she would never travel again.

Doctors still do not know what caused her condition.

In 1997, Pong concluded to have her legs amputated after unknowingly fracturing her right leg. The preference was done as she did not wish to humour some-more injuries but realising it.

But even as adversities pummelled her, she refused to give up.

To make ends meet, she supposed pursuit opportunities from well-wishers by creation paper outfit and weaving baskets.

Later, Pong began giving motivational talks, and one such speak during a Soroptimist International Ipoh’s (SI Ipoh) Women’s Day eventuality led to her operative with a organisation.

The organisation’s president, Jean Chai, pronounced that after a talk, Pong invited some of a members to her residence for lunch.

“She was a illusory cook,” Chai said.

“We afterwards embarked on an empowerment plan to support Jenny in compelling and offered her curry paste.

Chai pronounced SI Ipoh helped Pong to source for wrapping materials, labelling, branding, costing and distribution.

Pong started offered her homemade Nyonya curry pulp final November. It is done from uninformed mixture and does not enclose preservatives, synthetic caricature or monosodium glutamate.

Currently, Pong’s curry pulp is accessible during a Yee Hup Biscuits opening and a Terrace Meru Valley resort.

With a assistance of her full-time employee, Mastura Bee Abu Hasan Zazalee, and 19-year-old niece Joey Pong, she can shake out 100 packages a day.

“She works impossibly tough and is really strong. It isn’t easy to stir those mixture for 45 mins during a time and she has to make a food fibbing on her temporary trolley,” Chai said.

“Over a past 3 months, she has sole over 1,000 packets of curry paste. It has been well-received given of a good ambience and it is available for bustling families.”

With a introduction of her dual latest products, Pong hopes a business would continue to expand.

“Hopefully, a subsequent step is to go inhabitant and after that, who knows? My dream is to have my food tasted all over a world,” she said.

“I cruise myself propitious to be alive and to others out there in my position, we contend this: If we can do it, because can’t you?”

