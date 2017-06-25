IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar says Malaysia’s many wanted militant is still alive formed on uninformed information ― Picture by Choo Choy MaySEREMBAN, Jun 23 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar currently denied reports claiming that Malaysian many wanted militant Dr Mahmud Ahmad was killed in Marawi, a Philippines.

He pronounced he usually perceived information that a news news on Mahmud’s genocide was not true.

“With courtesy to Mahmud, many have asked either he has been killed in a strife in Marawi, a Philippines. we usually got a information that a news about him being killed was not true.

“This means that he is still alive, and we trust he is still together with terrorists fortifying Marawi City,” he told reporters during a violation a quick eventuality during a Nurul Iman Mosque, Kampung Gebok in Mantin nearby here, today.

Also benefaction were Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department executive Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh and Negeri Sembilan military arch Datuk Jaafar Mohd Yusof.

Khalid pronounced Mahmud, a former University Malaya lecturer, was one of a vital planners on attacks in Marawi, a Philippines.

“He is one of a categorical planners and he is really a aim of, not usually by us, though also by a Philippine authorities. we also wish to explain that there are not many Malaysians in Marawi.

“We trust that during slightest 4 people have been killed and there are few others we have nonetheless to identify, so we are negotiating with a Philippine authorities to assistance us brand those involved,” he said.

He pronounced before to a conflict in Marawi, there were members of Tabligh (religious preachers) from Malaysia who had left to southern Philippines, including to Marawi City.

“We are collecting information either those concerned in Tabligh trips there have returned to Malaysia or still in a Philippines,” he said.

At a event, Khalid also handed over a grant of a Royal Malaysia Police to 127 recipients consisting of orphans, military crew and internal communities. — Bernama

Comments

comments