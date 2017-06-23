IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar says a military have their possess customary handling procession for any box to be staid in 3 months. ― Picture by Choo Choy MaySEREMBAN, Jun 23 ― Delays in passionate cases opposite children were due to consultant reports, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

He pronounced military have their possess customary handling procession (SOP) for any box to be staid in 3 months.

“But a problem arose when we could not accommodate a deadline due to reports we need from experts. These reports take time as a experts infrequently need to send samples abroad and need to control several other procedures before they could emanate a report.

“So this is a means of delay. So in many cases involving children we unequivocally wish to settle them fast,” he told reporters after a violation of discerning during Nurul Iman Mosque in Kampung Gebok, Mantin nearby here today.

Also benefaction were Bukit Aman CID executive Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh and Negeri Sembilan military arch Datuk Jaafar Mohd Yusof.

He was asked to criticism on a matter of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak yesterday when opening a special rapist justice on sex crimes opposite children during a Palace of Justice in Putrajaya for passionate cases opposite children to be resolved as discerning as possible, within a year compared to such cases fluctuating over several years now.

Khalid pronounced Bukit Aman CID executive himself had released a sequence to examination a SOP of such cases involving children so that they could be expedited serve from a common duration.

“I also determine with a Prime Minister in a call to assist cases involving children,” he said.

Commenting further, he pronounced military have an consultant section in settling cases involving children.

“We have D11 and it specialises in looking during issues involving children. They have a Child Care Centre in that we could use to record a conversations of children…using a latest methods such as dolls and so on.

“Please know removing information from children is not easy. We need to have a imagination and certain gadgets to obtain information from children.

“So my officers are lerned from psychological aspects on how to conduct a child declare or victim,’ he said. ― Bernama

