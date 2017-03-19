Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar says a 4 North Koreans sought are believed to be in Pyongyang. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Mar 16 — Malaysian military have cumulative an Interpol red notice for 4 North Koreans sought here for a murder of Kim Jong-nam during KLIA2 on Feb 13.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters that a 4 group are believed to be in Pyongyang.

The red notice by a multinational law coercion group is a closest request to an general detain warrant.

“We are anticipating to get them around Interpol,” he said.

Ri, Ji Hyon, who is wanted by Malaysia, as posted in a Interpol notice websiteJong-nam, a disloyal half hermit of North Korean personality Kim Jong-un, was killed regulating a VX haughtiness representative during KLIA2.

Two unfamiliar women have been charged with his murder, though military are still seeking a 4 North Koreans whom they trust to be masterminds of a attack.

Khalid was vocalization to reporters after attending a International Conference of Rohingya here today.

He also reiterated that a military have handed Jong-Nam’s physique to a Health Ministry after confirming his identity.

“We leave it to a Health Ministry and Foreign Affairs Ministry to hoop a body. The investigations are ongoing,” he said.

However, he refused to endorse that Jong-Nam’s family has given agree for Malaysia to establish what to do with a body.

Khalid’s deputy, Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim, so sensitive a press in Shah Alam progressing today, while Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam also pronounced outward Parliament that a preference contingency come from a military due to a authorised inlet of a case.

Malaysia has so distant refused final from North Korea to palm over a body, insisting that Jong-Nam’s family have a right to his remains.

