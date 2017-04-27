Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced a military have finished a review into a wanton palm oil investment rascal that led 248 people to catch waste of over RM31 million. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUANTAN, Apr 26 — The military have finished a review into a wanton palm oil investment rascal that led 248 people to catch waste of over RM31 million.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced military had identified dual some-more suspects, and a arrests and seizures were approaching to be done in a nearby future.

“We have prisoner a categorical think and dual others are being sought. More or less, we have identified who is involved. To me, this box has been solved,” he pronounced during a press discussion here today.

Khalid had progressing witnessed a handing over of duties of a Pahang military chief’s post from Datuk Seri Sharifuddin Ab Ghani, who retired, to Datuk Rosli Ab Rahman during a Pahang military domicile here, today.

He also suggested people who wished to join investment schemes to investigate them initial before putting their income in.

On Apr 20, Bukit Aman’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) executive Datuk Acryl Sani Abdullah reliable a detain of a categorical think in a investment intrigue rascal during a grill in Penang.

The suspect, aged in his 50s was found to be regulating a feign Datuk title, while his 35-year-old son was arrested a few days earlier. Both were suspected of intrigue 248 investors, by earnest earnings of adult to 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, Khalid also reliable that military had available a matter from former Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) member Peter Chong who claimed he was kidnapped in Thailand recently.

“The military are still watchful for a news from Thai authorities before creation any recommendations to a Attorney General,” he said, disappearing to make any conclusions until a review was completed.

The disappearance of Chong, who is also an partner to Subang MP R.Sivarasa had left viral on amicable media before he arrived safely during a Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Apr 6. — Bernama

Comments

comments