IGP: One think in Jong-nam murder suffered effects of VX haughtiness agent

By   /  March 1, 2017

Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced one of a dual women suspected of murdering Kim Jong-nam was vomiting, as an outcome of bearing to a VX haughtiness agent. Reuters picTan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced one of a dual women suspected of murdering Kim Jong-nam was vomiting, as an outcome of bearing to a VX haughtiness agent. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — One of dual women suspected of murdering a half-brother of North Korea’s personality with a rarely poisonous VX haughtiness representative also suffered a effects, Malaysia’s military arch pronounced today.

“She was vomiting,” Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar pronounced in response to a doubt about either a women felt a effects of VX, personal as a arms of mass drop by a United Nations.

He declined to elaborate.

Kim Jong-nam died after being assaulted during Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Feb 13. Police have arrested a Vietnamese lady and an Indonesian lady suspected of staining a chemical on his face. — Reuters

