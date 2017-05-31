An armoured crew conduit belonging to supervision infantry drives along a categorical highway of Pantar town, Lanao Del Norte, as it travels to strengthen Marawi May 24, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 ― The Royal Malaysia Police are liaising with a Philippine authorities to determine a news news that dual Malaysians were among 13 suspected militants killed in battles with a troops in Marawi City, Mindanao recently, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar.

“Please wait. The military are still receiving corroboration over a report,” he pronounced when contacted by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman (federal police) Special Branch executive Datuk Seri Mohamad Fuzi Harun pronounced during slightest 5 Malaysians were now believed to be in Marawi City.

“We can't endorse (the identities of) those who were killed as there are a series of people (Malaysians) over there. Do wait for acknowledgment first, it competence take some time,” he said.

A internal English daily currently had quoted comprehension sources as observant a Malaysians killed in a battles were identified as Ustaz Abdurahman Asmawi, from Kelantan and Dr Kamsa Yahya from Kedah. ― Bernama

