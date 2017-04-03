SEREMBAN, Mar 31 ― The hermit of Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar died early currently due to a heart attack.

Muhamad Ali, a eldest of 8 siblings, 72, died during Tuanku Jaafar Hospital (HTJ) here during 1.56am after angry of stomach heedfulness and problem in respirating around midnight.

One of Muhamad’s children, Dr. Noor Khalili, 41, told reporters that his father was laid to rest during a Senawang Muslim cemetary around 11.30am.

More than 200 people attended a funeral, including Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and comparison military officers.

The late clergyman is survived by his wife, Rosnah Abdul Ghani, 68, and 5 children. ― Bernama

