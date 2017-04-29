Loading...
Illegal TV network raked in RM900,000 per month, contend police

PETALING JAYA, Apr 22 — Police have close down operations of a associate specialising in providing direct-to-user satellite programming and were taken aback during how widespread it was.

Having been in operation given 2015, investigators have guarded that those behind a associate had some 30,000 customers.

Police pronounced a associate raked in about RM900,000 any month with offers for satellite or Internet custom TV services.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes Investigations Department executive Datuk Acryl Sani pronounced a services were charity by live streaming and subscription cards sharing.

Police arrested 6 men, aged between 39 and 53, in Kuala Lumpur and Johor given Thursday.

Acryl pronounced associate members lured business over amicable media charity RM150 for a decoder box and a yearly subscription of RM350.

Police seized 12 parabolic modems and routers, 500 decoder units, Android set adult boxes as good as chip-embedded cards. They also seized computers, mobile phones, laptops and tablets.

Acryl pronounced those who subscribed to such services could be jailed and fined adult to RM300,000, underneath a Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

