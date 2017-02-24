Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali giving a press discussion after chairing a assembly with Immigration and military officers during a state Immigration headquarters, Feb 23, 2017. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, Feb 23 ― The Immigration Department has unclosed syndicates handling during a Kuching International Airport following a arrests final week of 40 ubiquitous travellers who were in possession of both ubiquitous and domestic boarding passes.

Immigration executive ubiquitous Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali told reporters currently they were incarcerated when they attempted to use a domestic boarding passes to go by a domestic arrivals exit where there are no Immigration counters available.

“But given they are ubiquitous travellers, therefore, they contingency use a ubiquitous boarding passes for them to go by a Immigration checkpoints during a ubiquitous attainment exits when they enter a state, though instead they used a domestic arrivals exit,” he pronounced after assembly a Immigration and military officers during a state Immigration domicile here.

He pronounced that a Immigration Department is operative with other applicable supervision agencies to establish a motives of these people of entrance to Sarawak.

He declined to exhibit a nationalities of a individuals, though pronounced that they have breached a Immigration regulations when they did not go by a Immigration checkpoints.

“I am not going to contend their countries of start while investigations are going on,” he said.

Mustafar pronounced a Immigration Department believes that syndicates are concerned in arising a ubiquitous and domestic boarding passes to a individuals.

He pronounced he does not know when these syndicates started handling during KIA, though affianced to get to a bottom of a matter.

He pronounced a 40 people have been during a Immigration repository in Simunja, Serian Division, while investigations on them are being conducted.

