Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali says zero-corruption is not probable though zero-tolerance is. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli PETALING JAYA, Jan 11 — Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali’s bureau in Putrajaya is filled with an collection of books, law anxiety manuals and materials associated to a inlet of his job. He talks about skeleton to safeguard “first-class facility, third-class mentality” would not request to a Immigration Department in a second partial of a interview.

Question: What did we do initial when we assimilated a department?

Answer: we altered a aphorism of a organization from mesra, professional, sejahtera to integriti, professional, mesra.

Q: Coming from a smaller and most some-more “organised” institution, did a state of a Immigration Department startle you?

A: we wasn’t repelled since we was ready. In my years in a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), we was once executive of investigations and we had looked into information and files of a Immigration Department.

I wouldn’t contend a cases here are alarming, though usually before we helmed a dialect on Aug 1 final year, 37 Immigration officers were incarcerated for several wrongdoings. we won’t repudiate there is a black sheep in any department.

Q: What was your initial march of movement in traffic with problems in a department?

A: When we came in, we supposed a fact we am partial of a establishment and we need to tackle a issues. we explained to all a crew we are a family now. If any of my officers are affected, we will feel a splash as well.

To residence a issue, we send a frontliners on a revolution basis. We know a Immigration Department is a high-risk agency. So we did what was necessary, operative with a Public Services Department.

Q: How do we consider swindle can be minimised?

A: We should start from a beginning, during a recruitment stage. Selection contingency be finished stringently, usually picking means and efficient officers. Psychometric tests contingency also be conducted.

Basic training such as mind mutation modules contingency be carried out consistently to strengthen their integrity.

Q: Are we confident with a systems commissioned during a entrance points?

A: There is room for improvement. An instance would be a autogates during airports. we have left to KL International Airport and saw how a new pass chips and a autogate can’t “communicate”. It frustrates me.

I called a vendors and a airfield authority. we finished it transparent rendezvous between a parties is vital. We have a differences, and there are arguments, though it is all about removing things done.

Q: Are we overhauling a department?

A: we am looking during transforming a tellurian capital. The initial is to boost a generation and training from 42 days to 6 months. The initial 3 months will engage speculation and unsentimental training. The subsequent dual months will be belligerent training and a final month behind to classes.

I have also performed capitulation from a Public Services Department to designate a third emissary director-general to concentration on operations. There are skeleton to rouse a Immigration Academy so that we can emanate benchmarks.

I am also looking during carrying some-more lerned request examiners, since we usually have a few of them. This is essential as these experts will be means to detect feign passports and transport documents.

On a control of approvals and documents, such as visas, permits, passports and ostracise entry, there is a need to residence a complement procedure. We will have to pronounce to a vendors.

We have usually rolled out a mutation devise that emphasises on a Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001. We have 20 officers formed in a domicile and dual in any state to examine employers who gulf illegals. Their responsibilities engage formulation intensity action.

Q: Do we consider we can discharge crime in a Immigration Department?

A: Zero-corruption is not probable though zero-tolerance can be finished loyal away. we have finished my mount on this. we have finished this transparent on a really initial day we reported for duty.

I told them, we know where we came from and we would not endure corruption. It was a transparent summary to all directors and staff.

Q: If it was not with MACC or Immigration, where do we see yourself?

A: Definitely a scientist or geologist. we adore to investigate about a earth, a dirt and a ocean. we complicated Geography in Universiti Malaya.

