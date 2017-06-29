Immigration Dept director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali pronounced that a prolonged reserve during a dialect was due to a opinion of people watchful compartment a final notation to request for their E-cards. — AFP picPUTRAJAYA, Jun 28 — Counters during a Immigration Department here have been packaged to a margin with employers and employees requesting for E-Cards given this morning, forward of the Jun 30 deadline.

Immigration Department director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali in a statement currently pronounced even yet a dialect had non-stop adult a limit series of counters, it was not enough, and he combined that a prolonged reserve was due to a attitude of people watchful compartment a final notation to apply.

“From a time a counters were non-stop this morning until 4pm, 599 employers had come to register about 2,825 bootleg immigrants and 1,828 E-Cards were issued,” he said.

“From Feb 15 compartment 4pm today, 126,350 E-Cards have been issued,” he said, adding that a sum of 23,678 employers had come to register their workers.

Mustafar said a dialect had sent out many reminders to employers given Feb 15, 2017, to register their employees and obtain a E-Cards.

He combined that the registration duration would not be extended as sufficient time had been given and coercion opposite bootleg immigrants would start on July 1. — Bernama

