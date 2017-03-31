MALACCA, Mar 25 — Police arrested an immigration officer during his bureau here yesterday in tie with a box where a Thai lady claimed that she was raped during a Machap Umboo Immigration Depot progressing this month.

Malacca emissary military chief, Datuk Ruslan Hasan pronounced military picked adult a 31-year-old think during a Melaka Immigration Office here during 5.30pm.

“We will be requesting for a remand sequence opposite him. The box is being investigated underneath Section 376 of a Penal Code,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier he had attended a state-level 210th Police Day jubilee during a Malacca military headquarters.

The 32-year lady had claimed that an immigration officer during a repository had raped her when recording her statement.

In other matters, Ruslan pronounced military had identified a pivotal think in a slaying of Chia Chun Kit, 21, who was found passed in a pool of blood during a grill in Taman Kerjasama, Bukit Beruang here on Mar 8.

He pronounced a suspect, a Myanmar man, was believed to be stealing in Kuala Lumpur and that dual other Myanmar group arrested in tie with a box had been expelled on military bail. — Bernama

