PKR boss Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail hails Erdogan and his administration as a ‘role model’ for a building world. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 18 — PKR currently congratulated Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for winning a referendum to order inherent changes that will extend him unconditional new powers, amid criticisms and protests over a results.

In a statement, a Opposition party’s boss Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail hailed Erdogan and his administration as a “role model” for a building universe with a unchanging practice of democracy, mercantile expansion and a raise of a vital conditions of a citizens.

“On interest of a Malaysian Opposition and a People’s Justice Party, we wish to honour a adults of Turkey for a pacific practice of their approved rights in Sunday’s inherent referendum.

“We wish a Republic of Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wisdom, superintendence and calm as a Turkish republic moves brazen to forge accord on pivotal issues in their selected trail of reform,” she said.

The Opposition Leader also weighed in criticisms opposite Erdogan, observant that such remarks are “troubling” given a ambivalence of Western democracies towards Malaysia’s possess remodel efforts behind home.

“We wish a AK Party will use this charge to safeguard that Turkey stays loyal to a trail of approved reforms, and we wish that a general village will take this event to consistently request a same beliefs of democracy to Palestine, Egypt, Bangladesh, and of march Malaysia,” Dr Wan Azizah added.

Voters in support of inherent changes won 51.41 per cent in Sunday’s referendum, in a narrower than approaching victory, according to finish formula expelled by choosing authorities.

This means Turkey’s parliamentary democracy will shortly be transposed with an almighty presidency and might see Erdogan in bureau for many some-more years, and is widely deliberate as a many radical change to a country’s domestic complement in a complicated history.

The amendments will do divided with a bureau of primary apportion and give a boss a management to breeze a budget, announce a state of puncture and emanate decrees overseeing ministries but parliamentary approval.

