Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Indonesia says during slightest 3 N. Korean suspects went to Dubai

By   /  February 25, 2017  /  Comments Off on Indonesia says during slightest 3 N. Korean suspects went to Dubai

    Print       Email

Three of a wanted North Korean group were pronounced to have left from a Jakarta airfield (pic) for Dubai. Reuters picThree of a wanted North Korean group were pronounced to have left from a Jakarta airfield (pic) for Dubai. — Reuters picJAKARTA, Feb 20 — At slightest 3 of 4 North Korean group wanted in tie with a murder of President Kim Jong Un’s disloyal half-brother held a moody from Jakarta to Dubai on a dusk of a attack, an Indonesian immigration central pronounced today.

Suspects Ri Jae Nam, Hong Song Hac, and Ri Ji Hyon flew from Jakarta to Dubai on Emirates moody EK0359 during 10.20pm internal time final Monday, immigration bureau orator Agung Sampurno told Reuters by content message. The sum of a fourth think were unclear.

Malaysian military pronounced yesteray 4 North Korean suspects had fled Malaysia after a Feb 13 conflict in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, but observant where they went. Malaysian daily journal The Star reported a 4 group had done their approach behind to Pyongyang around Jakarta, Dubai, and Vladivostok in Russia. — Reuters

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 2 hours ago on February 25, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: February 25, 2017 @ 3:12 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Malaysia threatens N. Korean diplomat with detain aver over Jong-nam murder

Read More →