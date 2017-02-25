Three of a wanted North Korean group were pronounced to have left from a Jakarta airfield (pic) for Dubai. — Reuters picJAKARTA, Feb 20 — At slightest 3 of 4 North Korean group wanted in tie with a murder of President Kim Jong Un’s disloyal half-brother held a moody from Jakarta to Dubai on a dusk of a attack, an Indonesian immigration central pronounced today.

Suspects Ri Jae Nam, Hong Song Hac, and Ri Ji Hyon flew from Jakarta to Dubai on Emirates moody EK0359 during 10.20pm internal time final Monday, immigration bureau orator Agung Sampurno told Reuters by content message. The sum of a fourth think were unclear.

Malaysian military pronounced yesteray 4 North Korean suspects had fled Malaysia after a Feb 13 conflict in Kuala Lumpur International Airport, but observant where they went. Malaysian daily journal The Star reported a 4 group had done their approach behind to Pyongyang around Jakarta, Dubai, and Vladivostok in Russia. — Reuters

