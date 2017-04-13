TAWAU, Apr 7 — An Indonesian teen was charged in a Sessions Court here currently with bribing a General Operations Force (GOF) crew with RM25,000, final month.

However, no defence was available from Syamsul Mudassir, 18, a madrasah tyro in Indonesia, tentative send of a box to a Corruption Court.

He is indicted of charity a cheat to a personnel, during a jetty of a GOF’s Battalion 14 authority post in Wallace Bay during 7.30pm on Mar 27, this year.

The income was allegedly an provocation to refrain from holding movement opposite 3 Indonesian group who were being incarcerated on guess of perplexing to filch out cooking gas cylinders, a scheduled tranquil item, to Indonesia.

The indicted is charged underneath Section 17(b) of a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, punishable underneath Section 24(1) of a same Act.

If found guilty, he faces a jail tenure of adult to 20 years and a excellent of 5 times a volume of cheat or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Judge Egusra Ali did not extend bail and set May 11 for remention.

Deputy open prosecutor Rozanna Abd Hadi represented a MACC while a teen was represented by warn Gani Zeliki. — Bernama

