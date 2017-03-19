Datuk Ibrahim Abdul Rahman has reliable that Information Department crew are barred from going abroad for personal trips from May 1, spurring conjecture on a subsequent ubiquitous choosing date. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 12 ― Information Department crew are barred from going abroad for personal trips from May 1, a director-general Datuk Ibrahim Abdul Rahman reliable after a round was leaked on a internet, spurring conjecture once some-more on a subsequent ubiquitous choosing date.

Ibrahim simplified that usually his dialect staff were influenced and not all polite servants as rumoured, The Borneo Post reported on a website today.

“It does not engage all polite servants like what has been circulated (on amicable media),” he was quoted observant in a a Mar 10 statement.

The news opening posted a screenshot of a round that it pronounced was released on Feb 28, that stated: “Please be sensitive that any focus for unofficial/private abroad transport from 1 May 2017 for all Department staff is solidified as a Department has to ready for a 14th ubiquitous elections”.

Ibrahim explained that a round was released after an officer from a department’s leave focus was deserted recently.

“The officer requisitioned a atmosphere sheet when a transport was low. So when a officer’s leave focus was not approved, a officer appealed by giving this reason: ‘that a sheet was already requisitioned and a drifting date could not be postponed’.

“Given how bustling a pursuit can be in perspective of central programmes, a round minute had to be released to solidify a leave of a crew quite those going on personal trips abroad,” Ibrahim was quoted saying.

However, he indicated that exceptions might be deliberate for dialect staff who request leave to perform their event or to compensate their final respects to desired ones abroad. Those travelling domestically would not be influenced by a freeze.

He pronounced a Information Department has a avocation to generate supervision policies and that it is now focusing on central programmes such as a National Day jubilee and SEA Games.

He was also reported observant a dialect is thankful to assistance a Election Commission ready for a arriving ubiquitous elections, yet it is usually due by Jun subsequent year.

