IRB collected 35pc of targeted taxes as of May 31

By   /  June 16, 2017  /  Comments Off on IRB collected 35pc of targeted taxes as of May 31

CYBERJAYA, Jun 14 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has collected about 35 per cent in a targeted RM127.7 billion taxation collection for this year as of May 31, pronounced a arch executive officer Datuk Sabin Samitah.

“It’s a gratifying collection and it is approaching that in a third and fourth quarters, when a companies make amendments to their taxation revenues, we will be means to grasp a target,” he told reporters here today.

Last year’s taxation collection was RM114 billion.

Sabin pronounced a volume of superb taxes now stood during between RM3 billion and RM4 billion, that were amassed over a years.

Earlier, Sabin had feted orphans and tahfiz students from Puchong, Sepang, Banting and Kajang in a breaking-of-fast that was also attended by Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah. — Bernama

