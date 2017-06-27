Tan Sri Annuar Musa has indicted a WSJ of perplexing to levy ‘liberal secularist nonconformist agenda’ in Malaysia. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jun 23 ― Umno’s Tan Sri Annuar Musa has indicted New York-based daily Wall Street Journal (WSJ) of perplexing to levy a possess “liberal secularist nonconformist agenda” in a country, while apropos a car of a Opposition.

In a harshly-worded statement, a celebration information arch also indicted a business journal of many things, including ancillary a Iraq war, that he pronounced had inadvertently caused a arise of jihadist organisation Islamic State.

“For many decades a Wall Street Journal has been aggressive Malaysia’s Umno-led government. Malaysia has prolonged knowledge of a feign news, politically encouraged lies and distortions that a Wall Street Journal publishes,” a Ketereh MP said.

“This Israeli promotion paper has targeted unbroken Umno-led governments. It has cursed them for ancillary a growth of a Malays as good as a other races in a country. It wishes to levy a possess magnanimous secularist nonconformist bulletin on Malaysia, and has shown blatant injustice for a antithesis for during slightest a final 19 years.”

Annuar did not yield any explanation to behind his allegations.

The politician also indicted WSJ of swelling “fake news”, citing several American total including Democratic Senator Al Franken, magnanimous think-tank Center for American Progress, news portals Huffington Post and Salon.com, and sidestep account manager Ray Dalio.

Annuar forked out that Dalio has indicted WSJ’s financial contributor Bradley Hope, who has been covering 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) and is now essay a book about it, of carrying a “history of essay dubious stories” and relying “disproportionately on discontented people.”

“Malaysians should listen to a voices of Americans who know that a WSJ ignores a contribution in office of a possess narrow-minded domestic agenda. The WSJ has turn zero some-more than a promotion opening and peaceful car for a Malaysian government’s domestic opponents.

“Now it has been unprotected by heading Americans as a purveyor of feign news we have prolonged pronounced that it is, Malaysians should not trust a word they say,” Annuar said.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also suggested Malaysians to be ease and advantageous in evaluating a allegations done by a unfamiliar media.

