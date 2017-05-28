A male walks divided after behaving request on a second day of a holy month of Ramadan during Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur, May 28, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) is stepping adult coercion operations during this Holy month of Ramadan.

Its coercion arch Wan Jaafar Wan Ahmad pronounced this was being finished in all a 3 sovereign territories — Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

“On a initial day yesterday, we held 3 Muslims in a Sungai Besi area (here) for eating in open during day time. If Muslims are incompetent to observe a Ramadan quick since of illness fo age, it does not meant they can eat in open (during fasting hours),” he told Bernama.

He combined that movement could be taken underneath shariah laws opposite offenders. First time offenders can be fined adult to RM1,000 or jailed not some-more than 6 months or both, if convicted. — Bernama

