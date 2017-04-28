The method pronounced Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani would accommodate 3 general rating agencies to brief them on Malaysia’s stream mercantile and financial development. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Apr 21 — Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani has met a United States Chamber of Commerce to plead issues outset from a capricious destiny of a Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

In a matter today, a Ministry of Finance pronounced a assembly took place during a International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington DC, United States, that began yesterday.

Also discussed were Malaysia’s process priorities for continued financial zone development.

The method pronounced Johari would also accommodate 3 general rating agencies to brief them on Malaysia’s stream mercantile and financial development, as good as a stairs taken to residence a challenges.

“They would be briefed on a ongoing initiatives undertaken to strengthen a country’s mercantile and financial position,” it said.

The IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings is a height where policymakers around a universe plead and sell views on stream issues inspiring a tellurian economy, general financial complement and swell of a tellurian growth agenda, including misery reduction.

The eventuality would also prominence a swell of IMF and World Bank Group’s activities, including a policies and programmes implemented to support member countries confronting financial and growth difficulties. — Bernama

