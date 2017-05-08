Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin pronounced one instance of a sovereign government’s support was Saudi Aramco’s preference to deposit RM30 billion in a Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) plan in Pengerang. — Picture by Choo Choy MayISKANDAR PUTERI, May 7 — The sovereign government’s support was one of a factors that has extended Johor’s position as a choice end for unfamiliar approach investment (FDI) besides corner initiatives between sovereign and state governments, a Johor State Assembly was told today.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin pronounced there were many examples and one of them was Saudi Arabia’s state oil association Saudi Aramco’s preference to deposit RM30 billion in a Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) plan in Pengerang.

Responding to a doubt from Ayub Jamil (BN-Rengit), Mohamed Khaled pronounced Johor available investments amounted to RM116.1 billion for a 2012-2016 period, of that RM71.7 billion or 61.8 per cent were domestic investments and RM44.4 billion or 38.2 per cent unfamiliar investments.

He pronounced Johor was grateful to a sovereign supervision for a support and providing an inducement intrigue for unfamiliar investors, so boosting a FDI inflows.

“Other factors, embody good infrastructure, including 3 world-class ports, continual technological growth initiatives by a state government, a sustainability and competitiveness of vital cities in Johor, and domestic fortitude of both a state and a country,” he said

To a extra doubt from Ayub, Mohamed Khaled pronounced a state supervision took note of a Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s call for a Johor supervision to be resourceful on a forms of investments to be brought into a state and to equivocate those that would have unpropitious effects on a people’s wellbeing.

To another extra doubt from Datuk Samsol Bari Jamali (BN-Semarang), he pronounced notwithstanding attempts to disprove a government, unfamiliar investors remained assured in a state as proven from a investment figure recorded. — Bernama

