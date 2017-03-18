Loading...
Johor exco fails to get remand duration shortened

A Johor exco was incarcerated by MACC on Mar 9 and an sequence for his remand was performed to promote examination into purported crime and piracy of skill in Johor. Bernama picA Johor exco was incarcerated by MACC on Mar 9 and an sequence for his remand was performed to promote examination into purported crime and piracy of skill in Johor. — Bernama picJOHOR BAHRU, Mar 14 ― The High Court here currently discharged an focus by a Johor state executive legislature member (exco) for a examination of a remand sequence released opposite him by a reduce justice final Friday.

Judge Datuk Indera Sofian Abd Razak done a preference after conference submissions from both parties.

He pronounced a justice had no office to make a examination of a preference by a reduce court.

The exco, represented by counsel Abdul Rahim Ali, requested a remand duration to be shortened, though a prosecution, conducted by emissary open prosecutor from a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Ahmad Akram Gharib, objected to it.

The exco was incarcerated by MACC on Mar 9 and an sequence for his remand, for a week commencement Mar 10, was performed to promote examination into purported crime and piracy of skill in Johor.

MACC also seized 150 handbags, a Toyota Vellfire and RM41,000 from a man’s home. ― Bernama

