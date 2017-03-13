Six men, including Johor exco Datuk Abd Latif’s son and special officer were arrested by MACC over a skill crime and piracy liaison in a state.— Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Mar 10 ― A Johor Exco member has been remanded for one week commencement currently to support investigations into purported crime and skill misappropriation in a state.

The male aged 51 years was incarcerated during a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) bureau yesterday after giving his statement.

Johor Baru High Court comparison partner registrar Nur Sulehan Abd Rahman authorised MACC’s focus to remand a male until Mar 16.

The Exco had been on leave from central duties given Mar 1.

MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operation) Datuk Azam Baki yesterday told Bernama when contacted that a Exco was hold to promote an review associated to income laundering.

MACC also seized 150 handbags, a Toyota Vellfire and RM41,000 from a man’s home.

The group incarcerated 6 group including a special officer and a Exco’s son on Feb 24, and a executive on Feb 28.

Two developers and a executive were expelled on MACC bail on Mar 3 and Mar 7 respectively, while a rest were expelled yesterday. ― Bernama

Comments

comments