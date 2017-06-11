Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak witnessed a handing over of zakat placement from cooperatives by Felda Felda management Tan Sri Shahrir Samad (right) with Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (left) during FELDA Sungai Sayong, Kulai, Jun 10, 2017. — Bernama picKULAI, Jun 10 — The Johor state supervision and a Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has set adult a special cabinet recently to residence all issues faced by a Felda village in a state.

Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin pronounced a cabinet was jointly chaired by Felda Chairman, Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad and dual associated state executive councillors to residence all issues quite on land ownership, housing and Felda infrastructure areas in Johor.

He pronounced this enclosed Felda’s second era housing emanate by Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd.

“In matters involving a emanate of land tenure that are underneath a management of a state government, be assured that a state supervision will assistance not usually to assist though also promote them,” he pronounced in his debate during a National Level ‘Felda Ramadan Ihya Programme 2017 and Breaking of Fast with a Prime Minister during Felda Sungai Sayong here, tonight.

Also benefaction was Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Shahrir.

Mohamed Khaled pronounced a state would essay to palm over a land tenure to another 1,491 Felda settlers this year.

He pronounced it concerned settlers during Felda Simpang Waha and Felda Tenggaroh Selatan in Kota Tinggi, Felda Tenggaroh 4 and 5 in Mersing, Felda Maokil 1, 2, 3 and 4 in Muar, as good as Felda Bukit Batu in Kulai.

“We are also committed to solution a residue of a tenure applications involving another 3,533 settlers. It concerned applications that are still in a routine of being approved by a state government, measures for a allotment of a combined annual charges by a field and also examination by Felda,” he said.

Additionally, Mohamed Khaled pronounced a state supervision had handed over a land tenure to 6,866 settlers given 2013 to date.

“Among them are Felda Pemanis 1; Felda Palong Timur 1, 2 and 3 in Segamat; Felda Tenggaroh 3 and 6 in Mersing; Felda Bukit Aping Barat in Kota Tinggi and Felda Layang-Layang in Kluang,” he said.

Meanwhile, he pronounced a state supervision had practical to a sovereign supervision to embody a roads in Felda villages into a Malaysian Road Records Information System to capacitate them to be upgraded by a agency.

Johor now has 73 Felda settlements covering 13 Parliament and 21 State Legislative Assembly with 27,641 settlers and 146,000 voters, so creation it a second state with a many Felda settlements. — Bernama

