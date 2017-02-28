Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin says he’s watchful for MACC to finish a investigation. — Picture by Choo Choy MayJOHOR BARU, Feb 26 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin believed a apprehension of 6 group for purported crime by a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) dual days ago was formed on information and reports perceived by a agency.

“MACC does not catch people for no reason,” he pronounced when met by reporters after rising a School Bus Fare Subsidy programme during Dewan Taman Cendana, Pasir Gudang, here today.

Six men, including a son and a special officer to a state supervision official, were incarcerated on Feb 24 for purported impasse in a crime liaison involving genuine estate in Johor.

The others are a lawyer, a municipal and dual developers.

Asked either a state supervision would control an inner exploration on a matter, he pronounced MACC was questioning it.

“We wait for a review by MACC. It is beforehand for me to contend anything,” he added.

MACC, in a matter yesterday, pronounced a suspects were believed to have been concerned in obscure a reward of land that had been authorized for housing and industrial projects, as good as in converting a standing of several premises in Johor.

Twenty-one oppulance cars, 5 high-powered motorcycles, about RM500,000 in cash, including unfamiliar currencies, and papers had been seized by MACC to promote investigations.

MACC has also solidified a sum of 45 bank accounts, involving deposition of about RM15.5 million, belonging to a suspects. — Bernama

