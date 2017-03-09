Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (pic) pronounced he sympathised with a exco member per a review on a crime and misappropriation box involving resources in a state. — Picture by Choo Choy MayISKANDAR PUTERI, Mar 9 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin pronounced currently he leaves it wholly to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on a review on a member of a State Executive Council who was incarcerated today.

He pronounced he sympathised with a exco member per a review on a crime and misappropriation box involving resources in a state.

“We sympathise though we trust we leave it to a MACC to grasp probity in a matter (on crime and item misappropriation),” he pronounced when approached by reporters after attending a Johor State Assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar, here today.

The State exco member was incarcerated about 11am when appearing during a MACC bureau in Johor Bahru.

On Feb 24, a MACC incarcerated 6 people namely a son and a special officer to a State Exco Member, dual developers, a counsel and a member of a open who were believed to be endangered in a crime and item misappropriation liaison in a state.

On Feb 28, a MACC incarcerated another masculine executive who was believed to be a seventh think in a case.

The exco member endangered is now on leave from central duties until a box on a purported crime and item misappropriation had been completed. Three of a 7 people who were remanded were after expelled on MACC bail on Mar 3 and 7, while a other 4 people were also expelled currently on MACC bail. — Bernama

