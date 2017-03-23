Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar says Johor titles and medals are a many formidable to get. — Picture around Facebook/Sultan IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 22 ― The Sultan of Johor has always been despotic in a awarding of datukship, warning that titles and medals from a state are not for sale.

Johor titles and medals were a many formidable to get, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar told an disdainful talk with a Media Prima Bhd organisation during Flintstone Palace in Mersing recently.

Candidates would have to bear formidable vetting processes by a state government, Johor Council of a Royal Court, Johor stately family members, as good as credentials checks on their lifestyle, besides military confidence vetting.

He was reported to have mentioned that a formidable processes had been practical during a power of his late father, stressing that it would be some-more formidable to obtain a titles during his reign.

True enough, usually 3 datukships would be awarded in and with his 59th birthday this year, announced a Johor Council of a Royal Court yesterday.

“In Johor, titles and medals are not for sale. There are no agents to obtain them,” a Sultan of Johor was quoted as observant by a New Straits Times (NST).

During a interview, Sultan Ibrahim also suggested that there were some agents who approached him and wanted to give him RM2 million to obtain a “Tan Sri” title, pronounced from his (Sultan) quota.

“I told a agent, who we do not wish to name since it would be embarrassing, to get lost. we do not sell titles,” a Sultan was also quoted as observant by a English daily.

Sultan Ibrahim also mentioned that it was easy to get a sovereign pretension ‘Tan Sri’ with 62 recipients final year alone.

“In Malaysia, if we were to tighten my eyes and chuck a pebble, it might strike a conduct of a Datuk and that same pebble might rebound off a conduct of another Datuk, and if fitness has it, it might also strike a Tan Sri,” a Johor Sultan had said.

Sultan Ibrahim also reiterated his call for outsiders and outstation Johoreans not to order Bangsa Johor.

“To a outsiders who come and order a people of Johor or Johoreans who live in Kuala Lumpur and have domestic ambitions and lapse to order a people, we contend get lost, we are not acquire here (Johor),” a Sultan was quoted by NST.

He was reported to have pronounced that those who believed a lies were same to people who committed treason.

The talk was led by Berita Harian (BH) organisation editor Datuk Mahfar Ali and a other group members enclosed TV3 news and stream affairs partner editor Izwan Azir Saleh, NST Johor business arch Ahmad Fairuz Othman and BH Johor business arch Junita Mat Rasid. ― Bernama

