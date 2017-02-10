Volunteers from a Food Aid Foundation delivering food reserve and daily prerequisite equipment to encampment folks of Kumpung Bendang Pak Yong in Tumpat, Kelantan final month. ― Picture taken from Hayati Ismail’s Facebook pageKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 ― The Food Aid Foundation will be disbursing over RM 15,000 value of food reserve and daily necessities to to residents in Kelantan whose homes have been scorched by floods.

The bid is a corner partnership between a organisation, Tesco Hypermarket, Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB) and MSIG Insurance, and a assist will be delivered to several areas of Kelantan, namely; Dabong, Gua Ikan, Kemubu, Pulau Seratus and Kampung Laut.

“We are going to give out food reserve mostly, like sugar, canned foods, toiletries. They didn’t wish garments though we will move some blankets if there is a need for it.

“There are 60 families altogether and we are focusing some-more on a encampment residents. We are giving them reserve for a month given it’s unequivocally really far, so competence as good give them things for prolonged tenure usage,” Food Aid Foundation’s Director of Operations Hayati Ismail told Malay Mail Online.

The goal would see members of a organization travelling in 4 pickup trucks to ride a reserve to Kelantan and afterwards use boats to strech some-more farming areas such as Dabong, Gua Ikan, Pulau Seratus and Kampung Laut.

“People in Dabong mostly are peculiar pursuit workers and rubber tappers while a lot of bad families live in Kampung Laut who have been away by a flood. So we are catering to these people mostly,” Hayati added.

The inundate conditions in a easterly seashore states of Terengganu and Kelantan as good as Sabah saw thousands being evacuated to proxy service centres to wait out a disaster, an annual occurrence during a monsoon season.

Many schools in Kelantan were also close down overdue to a flood, inspiring some-more than 15,000 students.

The inundate has given subsided with many carrying returned behind to their homes, though are still in need of many daily necessities.

