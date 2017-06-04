Jong-nam murder suspects brought to court

Indonesian Siti Aisyah (centre), and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong seemed for today’s pre-trial hearing, during that their counterclaim lawyers slammed a assign for unwell to allow them with applicable documents. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, May 30 — An Indonesian and a Vietnamese lady indicted of assassinating a half-brother of North Korea’s personality with a lethal haughtiness agent, seemed in a Malaysian justice today, wearing bullet-proof vests and underneath complicated security.

Both women, aged in their twenties, could face a genocide penalty, yet they have denied murdering Kim Jong-nam, observant they were hoodwinked into desiring they were holding partial in a existence TV show.

Seoul accuses North Korea of being behind a Feb killing, a assign Pyongyang denies.

“The judgment of a satisfactory hearing final that all element papers should be granted to a counterclaim during a beginning opportunity,” Gooi Soon Seng, arch counsel for Siti Aisyah said.

Deputy open prosecutor Muhammad Iskandar Ahmad positive a counterclaim they will be given a papers before a trial.

The High Court is approaching within a month to repair a date when a indicted will enter a plea. Prosecutors and counterclaim lawyers will afterwards have 60 some-more days to ready for a case, after that a hearing dates can be determined.

The Magistrate Court’s decider also authorized a assign ask that a box be changed to a High Court for a trial.

Malaysian military credit a women of wiping a criminialized haughtiness representative VX on Kim’s face as he was about to house a moody from Kuala Lumpur to Macau, where he was vital in exile.

Police are still perplexing to snippet 4 North Koreans suspected of carrying taken partial in a murder plot, who are believed to have returned to Pyongyang immediately after a killing.

The murder sparked a tactful quarrel between Malaysia and North Korea. — AFP

