Kim Jong-nam was during KLIA2 on Feb 13 to house a moody to Macau when dual women unexpected seemed before him and allegedly wiped his face with a palms of their hands that contained what was after identified as a VX haughtiness agent. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 17 — Last Sunday’s embalming of a physique of murdered North Korean Kim Jong-nam can assistance safety it for adult to 3 months, and is useful if a stays have to be sent to North Korea, according to a Kuala Lumpur Hospital source.

It is learnt that a physique was embalmed for fear that it would start to debase during a wait for a next-of-kin to brand a stays during a sanatorium mortuary.

Jong-nam was during KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on Feb 13 to house a moody to Macau when dual women unexpected seemed before him and allegedly wiped his face with a palms of their hands that contained what was after identified as a VX haughtiness agent. He was rushed to a Putrajaya Hospital though died on a way.

The sanatorium source told Bernama that bodies that were not embalmed could usually sojourn from rotting for between a week and dual weeks in a freezer of a mortuary.

“As a review into a murder of Jong-nam might take a prolonged time, a supervision motionless to embalm a physique to forestall rotting that could imperil a probe,” a source said.

It pronounced that if a supervision motionless to send a stays to North Korea soon, a physique could be taken there before decay set in.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi pronounced final Wednesday that Kuala Lumpur Hospital had embalmed Jong-nam’s physique to forestall decomposition.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim reliable yesterday that a next-of-kin of Jong-nam left it to a Malaysian supervision to conduct a remains. — Bernama

