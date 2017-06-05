According to reports, Soh Zhi Min from Puchong was knocked down while roving her bike on Princes Street nearby a Lothian Road connection in Edinburgh. — AFP picPETALING JAYA, Jun 3 — A Malaysian medical tyro was killed in Edinburgh, Scotland on Wednesday.

Various reports pronounced that Scottish military had identified her as 23-year-old Soh Zhi Min from Puchong.

According to The Scottish Sun, Soh was knocked down while roving her bike on Princes Street nearby a Lothian Road connection in a Scottish capital.

She was rushed to Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh though after died.

It is accepted that her bike circle got stranded in a tram lane causing her to tumble off and into a trail of a debate mini bus.

Scottish military have launched an review into a incident.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican reliable that Soh was a JPA academician in a matter on a Facebook page of a Umno abroad students’ business (BPLN), that he heads, today.

“Zhi Min was a JPA academician who was posterior her fourth year in Medicine during a University of Edinburgh,” he said.

Reezal also voiced his condolences to Soh’s family and pronounced a business would describe assistance to them.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends for their loss. we have also privately contacted her mom to demonstrate my deepest condolences, and to assure her family that we will support to a best border probable during this formidable time,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Star Online reported that officials from a Malaysian High Commission in London met with member from Edinburgh University and internal military over a incident.

