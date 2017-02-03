KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The law contingency be some-more organisation and dauntless when commanding sentences on crime offenders to defend probity and exterminate a diseased component comprehensively.

Former Appeals Court decider Datuk Mohd Noor Abdullah pronounced punishments meted out should be means to offer as a doctrine and teach fear in a people to check corruption.

“The instinct of a people who are really indignant with a giver of bribes contingency be interpreted by a justice with punishments that can move dismay to others so that a help is not emulated, since some suggested that crime offenders be caned.

“Caning is nonessential since a existent punishment is adequate, what is required is deliberation truly commensurative punishment that serves as a lesson,” he told a media discussion on corruption, punishment and constraints here yesterday.

He also stressed that a justice should be some-more unchanging in commanding punishment and contingency honour a stipulated authorised provisions. — Bernama

