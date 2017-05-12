One of a dual contractors being taken to a Magistrate’s Court in Alor Setar by MACC to obtain a remand sequence to promote investigations into crime cases involving some-more than RM20 million. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, May 10 — Kedah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) incarcerated another dual suspects, including a male with a ‘Datuk’ honorific pretension to promote investigations into a temptation box involving over RM20 million relating to a work permits of expatriates and unfamiliar professionals.

According to sources, a executive with a ‘Datuk’ honorific title, aged 53, was arrested during a KL International Airport (KLIA) during about 11pm yesterday while another suspect, aged 37, was arrested during a residence in Petaling Jaya during 9.30pm on a same day.

Both suspects are construction contractors and owned a automobile rinse centre in Penang and Kedah believed to be behaving as a item defender to a primary suspect, a 37-year-old comparison officer during a Padang Besar Immigration in Perlis, who was arrested on Monday.

Kedah MACC executive Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad reliable a detain of a dual suspects.

Both suspects are remanded for 7 days from currently to promote investigations being conducted underneath Section 17 (a) of a MACC Act 2009.

The latest arrests brought a sum of suspects incarcerated so distant to 5 people.

On Monday, 3 men, including dual comparison Immigration officers operative in Padang Besar, aged 37 and 34, as good as a 48-year-old executive were arrested in tie with a temptation case.

They were arrested in Perlis and Alor Setar on guess of usurpation bribes to approve a practice pass for a recruitment of ostracise learned workers and professionals involving 339 applications and 18,626 passes that had been authorized given 2015.

Following a arrests, MACC seized money value RM1.9 million, 5 oppulance vehicles, a high-powered motorcycle, wristwatches, handbags and bound deposits of scarcely RM1 million. — Bernama

