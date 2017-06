PUTRAJAYA, Jun 14 — A trade military motorcycle precursor escorting Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah was harmed after he knocked into a 4WD car here today.

Lance Corporal Jay Morris harmed his front and mouth when a car stopped unexpected during Lebuh Sentosa during 5pm as he was escorting Ahmad Bashah from a Finance Ministry to a IOI Marriot Hotel, pronounced Putrajaya Police arch ACP Rosly Hasan.

Jay was rushed in an ambulance to a Putrajaya Hospital, he said. — AFP

Comments

comments