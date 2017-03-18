Ipoh Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals boss Ricky Soong (left) display a microchips that will be extrinsic into wandering dogs that have been neutered or spayed. — Picture by Malay Mail

IPOH, Mar 11 — The Ipoh Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will start microchipping dogs subsequent month to control a race of strays.

The multitude skeleton to repair or sterilise a dogs before inserting a microchip and releasing them to where they were found.

The device will prove a animal’s neutered standing as good as information about a dog and a caregiver — who could be people or non-governmental organisations.

Society boss Ricky Soong pronounced a programme was a initial of a kind in Malaysia, adding that a complement had also perceived a subsidy of a Ipoh City Council.

The system, he said, starts off as a six-month hearing from Apr to October.

“We will have volunteers looking for strays in Ipoh.

“But we titillate animal lovers and animal gratification groups to move in dogs as well. We aim to repair and repair microchips on 500 dogs during this hearing run.”

Soong pronounced a microchips and neutering operations would be carried out by 6 veterinary clinics that had affianced their support to a programme.

The clinics are Jean Veterinary Centre in Bandar Baru Medan, Ipoh East Veterinary Clinic in Ipoh Garden East, Ipoh Garden Animal Clinic, Pet Care Animal Clinic and Grooming Centre in Taman Perpaduan, Menglembu Animal Clinic, and Animal Republic Veterinary Clinic during Medan Bercham Bistari.

Soong pronounced 10 microchip scanners used to detect a electronic inclination will be distributed among a 6 clinics, legislature coercion officers and volunteers.

“Once they are brought in to a veterinary clinics, we will be means to brand if they have already been neutered. The microchips can final for during slightest 20 years.”

Soong pronounced a neutered dogs will be bound with a collar, while partial of their ears will be snipped.

“Normally there is no approach of meaningful if an animal had been neutered or not. It will make a pursuit easier.

“At a moment, a city legislature can usually locate wandering dogs and recover them during a landfill in circuitously Papan. The microchip-assisted complement is a some-more effective process to control a wandering population.”

Soong pronounced a multitude had spent RM20,000 on a system, including a squeeze of a China-made scanners.

Ipoh city councillor Datuk Mohd Raduan Mohd Kasim, who represented a legislature during a press conference, pronounced a legislature was prepared to work a complement if a ongoing hearing run valid successful.

“The problem of wandering dogs roaming around Ipoh is a large problem, and we will be monitoring a success of this programme,” he said.

“The dogs held during a coercion activities will also be handed over to a ISPCA to support their programme.

“This is a new system, and it could be adopted by other councils if it proves to be a success.”

