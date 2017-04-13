Under Section 135(1)(a) of a Customs Act 1967, any traders found offered prohibited cigarettes could be imposed with a devalue of RM5,000 for those not surpassing 10,000 sticks or prosecuted in justice for an amounting surpassing 10,000 sticks on conviction. — Reuters picKOTA BARU, Apr 9 — Kelantan Customs will take unrelenting movement opposite people and traders found offered prohibited cigarettes by a ‘Ops Asap’ launched today.

Its state executive Mohd Nasir Yusoff pronounced Ops Asap would be conducted until year’s end.

“The department’s idea is to quell bootleg sales of these cigarettes that are dangerous to a health of smokers as their essence are not known,” he told reporters here today.

He pronounced primarily a dialect would control checks on each premises in and around Kota Bharu identifed as those offered a prohibited cigarettes, believed to be smuggled from a Malaysia-Thailand border, before fluctuating a operation to other districts.

Under Section 135(1)(a) of a Customs Act 1967, any traders found offered prohibited cigarettes could be imposed with a devalue of RM5,000 for those not surpassing 10,000 sticks or prosecuted in justice for an amounting surpassing 10,000 sticks on conviction, he said.

So distant this year, he said, Kelantan Customs incarcerated 17 people in tie with prohibited cigarettes with compounds totalling RM250,000 collected. — Bernama

