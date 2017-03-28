Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam says a Kelantan bird influenza conditions is underneath control. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 23 — The bird influenza (H5N1) widespread in Kelantan is usually cramped to fowls or duck bred on a tiny scale and does not widespread to those bred by incomparable operators.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S Subramaniam pronounced this showed that a conditions was still underneath control and animal husbandary could be carried out as normal.

“If a widespread spreads to a bigger operators, afterwards it will give a some-more disastrous impact on a economy and lift a series of existent H5N1 cases,” he told reporters before a question-and-answer event (MQT) during a Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

As such, he said, a Health Ministry in partnership with a Kelantan Veterinary Services Department (JPVK) as good as a District Health Office would safeguard that a H5N1 widespread did not widespread to a whole industry.

Meanwhile during a MQT, Dr Subramaniam pronounced that 6 districts namely Kota Baru (14 locations), Pasir Mas (six), Tumpat (three), Pasir Puteh (three), Tanah Merah (one) and Bachok (one) were influenced by a epidemic.

He pronounced that in a 6 districts concerned, a JPVK likely off 35,999 fowls and 14,330 eggs in a operation to discharge a H5N1 widespread in Kelantan.

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek pronounced Kelantan would be announced as being giveaway from a bird influenza (H5N1) widespread shortly as there were no new cases found.

“So far, there are no new cases detected. If this conditions continues, we will shortly announce that a conditions has returned to normal,” he pronounced during a media discussion in Parliament.

However, a supervision would not take a easy approach out following a certain development, instead, it would continue to make tighten monitoring generally in areas within a radius of 10 kilometres of a plcae where a widespread occurred.

In sequence to recover a certainty of foreigners, his method implemented several active measures including giving briefings on a stream conditions per a widespread to a unfamiliar governments.

“Last Monday, we sent a secretary-general of a ministry, Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar and emissary director-general of veterinary services Datuk Dr Quaza Nizamuddin Hassan Nizam to China to give briefings on a widespread that was now underneath control.” — Bernama

Comments

comments