Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  English News  >  Current Article

Kelantan military seize enjoyment pills value RM4.7m

By   /  April 5, 2017  /  Comments Off on Kelantan military seize enjoyment pills value RM4.7m

    Print       Email

KOTA BARU, Apr 1 ― The Kelantan military seized RM4.7 million value of drug, believed to be enjoyment pills, from a residence that is used as an bootleg jetty nearby a Kelantan-Thai limit final Thursday.

Deputy state military arch SAC Din Ahmad pronounced a seizure, involving 474,000 pills, was done by a group from corps 8 of a General Operations Force during 7.15pm.

The pills were in 3 gunny sacks in a house, he told reporters during a Kelantan military fortuitous domicile here today.

He pronounced a internal man, aged 51, had been arrested to promote investigation.           

The seizure is a biggest by a Kelantan military this year, he added. ― Bernama

Comments

comments

    Print       Email
  • Published: 45 mins ago on April 5, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: April 5, 2017 @ 4:37 pm
  • Filed Under: English News

You might also like...

Youth claims hearing to terrorism-related charges

Read More →