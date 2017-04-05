KOTA BARU, Apr 1 ― The Kelantan military seized RM4.7 million value of drug, believed to be enjoyment pills, from a residence that is used as an bootleg jetty nearby a Kelantan-Thai limit final Thursday.

Deputy state military arch SAC Din Ahmad pronounced a seizure, involving 474,000 pills, was done by a group from corps 8 of a General Operations Force during 7.15pm.

The pills were in 3 gunny sacks in a house, he told reporters during a Kelantan military fortuitous domicile here today.

He pronounced a internal man, aged 51, had been arrested to promote investigation.

The seizure is a biggest by a Kelantan military this year, he added. ― Bernama

Comments

comments