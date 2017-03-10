The envoy tested Malaysia’s calm by alleging it was in cahoots with a arch-rival Seoul. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Mar 5 — Malaysia diminished North Korean envoy Kang Chol yesterday, giving him 48 hours to leave a nation after Kuala Lumpur pronounced Pyongyang had unsuccessful to offer an apology over accusations about a review into Kim Jong-nam’s murder.

Here are a pivotal accusations done by North Korea given a murdering on Feb 13:

No trust in Malaysian military

Kang has pronounced that a Malaysian military can't be devoted to examine a assassination fairly:

“There is no transparent justification on a means of genocide and during a impulse we can't trust a review by a Malaysian police.”

Colluding with enemies

The envoy tested Malaysia’s calm by alleging it was in cahoots with a arch-rival Seoul:

“This occurrence is politicised by Malaysia in collusion with South Korea.”

