KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 5 — Malaysia diminished North Korean envoy Kang Chol yesterday, giving him 48 hours to leave a nation after Kuala Lumpur pronounced Pyongyang had unsuccessful to offer an apology over accusations about a review into Kim Jong-nam’s murder.
Here are a pivotal accusations done by North Korea given a murdering on Feb 13:
No trust in Malaysian military
Kang has pronounced that a Malaysian military can't be devoted to examine a assassination fairly:
“There is no transparent justification on a means of genocide and during a impulse we can't trust a review by a Malaysian police.”
Colluding with enemies
The envoy tested Malaysia’s calm by alleging it was in cahoots with a arch-rival Seoul:
“This occurrence is politicised by Malaysia in collusion with South Korea.”
