Khairy: BN didn’t U-turn on Shariah Bill

Khairy Jamaluddin says Barisan Nasional has always governed according to a accord element among a bloc components. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Mar 30 ― The supervision has not topsy-turvy any mount on a argumentative offer to boost a Shariah courts’ punitive powers, Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin pronounced today.

He pronounced Barisan Nasional (BN) has always governed according to a accord element among a bloc components and final night’s preference by a autarchic legislature reflected their common mount with regards to adopting a PAS private suit as a own.

“This has zero to do with either we had done an U-turn. Whether we wanted to continue tabling a Bill was contingent on a BN consensus,” he told reporters after attending a discourse event on Transformasi Nasional (TN50) here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced final night that a BN would not be tabling amendments to a Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act following a contention with all 13 bloc components.

Najib pronounced that a Bill would sojourn as a private member’s Bill that was tabled by PAS boss Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

An Umno apportion formerly helped assist a private member’s Bill tabling in Parliament final year, and a few weeks ago Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was reported observant a supervision would list Hadi’s Bill.

“We have to sojourn with a process that we can't go forward if there is no consensus,” Khairy said.

“It’s about consistency. It means we honour a mount of all BN member parties,” he added.

Comments

comments