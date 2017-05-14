Umno Youth arch Khairy Jamaluddin pronounced BN needs to have uninformed picture and can't be seen as only for a comparison generation. — Bernama picBUKIT MERTAJAM, May 7 — Barisan Nasional (BN) needs to have uninformed picture and can't be seen as only for a comparison generation, pronounced Umno Youth arch Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy pronounced BN possibilities to be nominated for a 14th General Election (GE14), contingency be seen as people able of representing everybody from all age groups.

“There contingency be possibilities who will paint all age groups as we don’t wish to have a identical picture of a final ubiquitous election, where BN was seen as a “Jurassic” party. We contingency uncover that we are a celebration of a destiny (in line with a TN50 vision) and not a celebration of 1957, “he told reporters after officiating a Permatang Pauh Fellowship Ride in Permatang Pauh nearby here, today.

Asked about a preference of possibilities among a youth, he pronounced a matter would be motionless by a party’s tip leadership, though he hoped some-more immature possibilities would be fielded in GE14.

“The reason is that a series of immature electorate has increasing in new years and they will design immature candidates,” he said.

Khairy also pronounced identical to Wanita Umno whihc had asked for 30 per cent (seat allocation), he was awaiting a same for Youth possibilities as well. — Bernama

Comments

comments