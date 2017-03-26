In a statement, Wisma Putra pronounced a dual kidnap victims, Abd Rahim Summas and Tayudin Anjut, would be flown to Manila on a Philippine Air Force forgiveness moody before being brought behind to Malaysia. — record picturePUTRAJAYA, Mar 25 — The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) is operative with a 1Malaysia Putera Club to fast move home a dual Malaysian kidnap victims who were discovered by a Philippine’s confidence army final Thursday.

In a statement, Wisma Putra pronounced a dual kidnap victims, Abd Rahim Summas and Tayudin Anjut, would be flown to Manila on a Philippine Air Force forgiveness moody before being brought behind to Malaysia.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Manila will extend a suitable assistance upon their attainment in Manila,” a matter said.

The method pronounced a Malaysian supervision had voiced a deepest appreciation to a supervision of a Philippines on their bid in rescuing a dual victims.

Early on Thursday morning, Abdul Rahim Summas, 62, and Tayudin Anjut, 45, organisation members of a tugboat Serudong Tiga who were kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf terrorists in a waters of Dent Haven in Lahad Datu on Jul 18, were discovered by a Philippines’ confidence army in a southern partial of a republic.

However, a standing of 3 other kidnap victims, namely, Fandy Bakran, 26; Mohd Ridzuan Ismail, 32 and Mohamad Jumadil Rahim, 23, who were also organisation members of Serudong Tiga, is still unknown. — Bernama

Comments

comments