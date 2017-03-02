Loading...
Kim Jong-nam killing: Chemicals found in KL condo (VIDEO)

March 2, 2017

Friday Feb 24, 2017
12:23 PM GMT+8

A still picture from a CCTV footage appears to uncover a male supposed to be Kim Jong-nam walking into a run during KLIA2 on Feb 13, 2017. Reuters picA still picture from a CCTV footage appears to uncover a male supposed to be Kim Jong-nam walking into a run during KLIA2 on Feb 13, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Police seized an undisclosed series of chemicals from a condominium in Jalan Klang Lama on Wednesday, according to an group source after it was suggested that a VX haughtiness representative was used to kill Kim Jong-nam.

According to The Star newspaper, military also arrested a Malaysian male during a raid over suspicions that he competence be concerned in a purported assassination of a half-brother to North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un.

Police also recovered chemistry apparatus and protecting rigging from a condominium.

“Police are not statute out a probability that a Malaysian male competence have imagination in chemistry,” a source was quoted as saying.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar currently suggested that a chemical arms was used to kill Jong-nam and pronounced investigators are perplexing to establish how a absolute neurotoxin was brought into Malaysia.

The venom is personal as a arms of mass drop according to general conventions. Restrictions on a prolongation and storage make a piece singular and accessible usually to highly-militarised states.

Jong-nam was pounded by dual women during a KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on Feb 13 while watchful for a moody to Macau. He died on a approach to hospital.

Police formerly arrested 4 people including 3 foreigners over a killing, though expelled a internal male on bail.

They have also identified 7 North Koreans as suspects including one comparison central from a country’s embassy to Malaysia who has given fled home.

