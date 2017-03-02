Friday Feb 24, 2017
12:23 PM GMT+8
Six questions about a chemical arms used in Jong-nam killing
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Police seized an undisclosed series of chemicals from a condominium in Jalan Klang Lama on Wednesday, according to an group source after it was suggested that a VX haughtiness representative was used to kill Kim Jong-nam.
According to The Star newspaper, military also arrested a Malaysian male during a raid over suspicions that he competence be concerned in a purported assassination of a half-brother to North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un.
Police also recovered chemistry apparatus and protecting rigging from a condominium.
“Police are not statute out a probability that a Malaysian male competence have imagination in chemistry,” a source was quoted as saying.
Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar currently suggested that a chemical arms was used to kill Jong-nam and pronounced investigators are perplexing to establish how a absolute neurotoxin was brought into Malaysia.
The venom is personal as a arms of mass drop according to general conventions. Restrictions on a prolongation and storage make a piece singular and accessible usually to highly-militarised states.
Jong-nam was pounded by dual women during a KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on Feb 13 while watchful for a moody to Macau. He died on a approach to hospital.
Police formerly arrested 4 people including 3 foreigners over a killing, though expelled a internal male on bail.
They have also identified 7 North Koreans as suspects including one comparison central from a country’s embassy to Malaysia who has given fled home.