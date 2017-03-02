Friday Feb 24, 2017

12:23 PM GMT+8

Six questions about a chemical arms used in Jong-nam killing

The Edit: See a new shave for Michelle Rodriguez’s ‘The Assignment’

Donald Trump wants to enhance US chief capabilities

Rooney says no China move, he’s staying with Manchester Utd

“);

}

/** Insert fallback. **/

document.getElementById(“botr_jtLffvCR_blsyVPO4_div”).innerHTML = “”;

/** Initialize actor **/

jwplayer.key = “QeTEtuWqz5Ac/DEzUNv1dtNHXhvFenaaqdjqGw==”;

jwplayer(“botr_jtLffvCR_blsyVPO4_div”).setup({

advertising: {

client: “googima”,

schedule: {

preroll_1: {

tag: “https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=480x270iu=/32246135/Video-480x270impl=sgdfp_req=1env=vpoutput=vastunviewed_position_start=1url=[referrer_url]description_url=[description_url]correlator=[timestamp]cust_params=Video-480×270%3Dlinearpreroll”,

offset: “pre”,

skipoffset: 5

},

preroll_2: {

tag: “https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=480x270iu=/32246135/Video-480×270-preroll-1impl=sgdfp_req=1env=vpoutput=vastunviewed_position_start=1url=[referrer_url]description_url=[description_url]correlator=[timestamp]cust_params=Video-480×270-preroll-1%3Dlinearpreroll”,

offset: “pre”

}

}

},

analytics: {“enabled”: true},

aspectratio: “16:9”,

autostart: false,

controls: true,

displaytitle: false,

fallback: true,

flashplayer: “http://assets-jpcust.jwpsrv.com/player/6/6124956/jwplayer.flash.swf”,

ga: {“idstring”: “title”},

height: 270,

html5player: “http://assets-jpcust.jwpsrv.com/player/6/6124956/jwplayer.html5.js”,

image: “http://content.jwplatform.com/thumbs/jtLffvCR-1280.jpg”,

logo: {“link”: “http://www.themalaymailonline.com/videos”, “position”: “top-right”, “margin”: “10”, “hide”: false, “file”: “http://assets-jpcust.jwpsrv.com/watermarks/EV6OGCT7.png”},

playlist: “http://content.jwplatform.com/jw6/jtLffvCR.xml”,

plugins: {“http://assets-jpcust.jwpsrv.com/player/6/6124956/ping.js”: {“pixel”: “http://content.jwplatform.com/ping.gif”}},

primary: “html5”,

repeat: false,

stagevideo: false,

stretching: “uniform”,

width: “100%”

});

A still picture from a CCTV footage appears to uncover a male supposed to be Kim Jong-nam walking into a run during KLIA2 on Feb 13, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Police seized an undisclosed series of chemicals from a condominium in Jalan Klang Lama on Wednesday, according to an group source after it was suggested that a VX haughtiness representative was used to kill Kim Jong-nam.

According to The Star newspaper, military also arrested a Malaysian male during a raid over suspicions that he competence be concerned in a purported assassination of a half-brother to North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un.

Police also recovered chemistry apparatus and protecting rigging from a condominium.

“Police are not statute out a probability that a Malaysian male competence have imagination in chemistry,” a source was quoted as saying.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar currently suggested that a chemical arms was used to kill Jong-nam and pronounced investigators are perplexing to establish how a absolute neurotoxin was brought into Malaysia.

The venom is personal as a arms of mass drop according to general conventions. Restrictions on a prolongation and storage make a piece singular and accessible usually to highly-militarised states.

Jong-nam was pounded by dual women during a KL International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on Feb 13 while watchful for a moody to Macau. He died on a approach to hospital.

Police formerly arrested 4 people including 3 foreigners over a killing, though expelled a internal male on bail.

They have also identified 7 North Koreans as suspects including one comparison central from a country’s embassy to Malaysia who has given fled home.

Comments

comments