Saudi Arabia’s King Salman is celebrated by a International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) in Kuala Lumpur in this design expelled Mar 1, 2017. — Reuters picSEPANG, Mar 1 — King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia left Kuala Lumpur currently after a four-day state revisit to Malaysia.

The sovereign was seen off during a Bunga Raya Complex of a KL International Airport by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, who was a Minister-in-Attendance.

Malaysia was King Salman’s initial nation of revisit in Southeast Asia given his ascent to a bench in 2015.

King Salman flew to Jakarta for a three-day state revisit to Indonesia.

King Salman was accorded a state acquire on Sunday during Parliament Square as His Majesty began a state revisit that had a parsimonious report of events over a 4 days.

Also on Sunday, King Salman attended a state party during Istana Negara, hosted in his honour by a Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V.

King Salman was also conferred an Honorary Doctor of Letters grade by Universiti Malaya and an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science (Islam and Wasatiyyah) grade as good as a Lifetime Outstanding Achievement Award by a International Islamic University of Malaysia.

The revisit also saw a signing of several memorandums of understanding, including a RM31-billion Share Purchase Agreement between Saudi Aramco and Petronas.

At KLIA, King Salman and Najib shook hands and embraced any other before a King, who is a Custodian of a Two Holy Mosques, boarded a special aircraft.

King Salman’s lass revisit to Malaysia was during a invitation of a Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V. — Bernama

Comments

comments