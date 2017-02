Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mhd Amin Nordin Abd Aziz pronounced in a matter currently that City Hall had no conflict so prolonged as a organiser adhered to all a stipulated conditions. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 ― Kuala Lumpur City Hall has given capitulation for a use of Padang Merbok as a venue of a entertainment organized by PAS on Feb 18 in support of a due amendments to a Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965.

PAS had progressing practical to use Dataran Merdeka for a gathering, though City Hall incited down a request. ― Bernama

